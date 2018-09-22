Tommy Wiseau's wonderfully terrible 'The Room' is free on YouTube

If you're new to the movie, the appeal is simple: it's a beautiful mess. The Room revolves around the ostensibly simple concept of a fractured relationship as Johnny (Wiseau) finds out that his fiancée Lisa is seducing his best friend Mark. The execution, however, is everything. It's best-known for its stilted dialogue, but there are also unfinished subplots, unconnected events, and other hallmarks of less-than-stellar productions. And people love it, to the point where James Franco produced the Oscar-winning The Disaster Artist as a tribute to the movie's strangely charming legacy. You might cringe, but you might also find yourself coming back for more.