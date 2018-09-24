Apple has completed its acquisition of music recognition app Shazam

Back in December of 2017, Apple announced it would purchase the music discovery service Shazam. Now, that acquisition is complete, and it means that the Shazam app experience will soon be ad-free for all users.
"Apple and Shazam have a long history together. Shazam was one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store and has become a favorite app for music fans everywhere," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, in a statement. "With a shared love of music and innovation, we are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide users even more great ways to discover, experience and enjoy music."
Shazam is a popular app that allows users to identify songs simply by allowing the app to listen to the music. It also serves as a discovery service for music and video. According to Apple's release, the app has been downloaded over a billion times worldwide and people use the app to find the name of a song 20 million times a day.