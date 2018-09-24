Apple Watch Series 4 teardown exposes all the big changes

There's also a pleasant surprise: the Series 4 is relatively repairable. The insides are "much more thoughtfully laid out" than in the past, iFixit said, and you can replace the battery and screen if you're willing to put in enough effort. You're still unlikely to fix it yourself unless you have the patience and know-how, but there's a distinct possibility it will work. The main obstacles are the preponderance of flex cables and tiny screws that require uncommon tools. Apple is much more comfortable with wearable tech than it was a few years ago, and that's reflected in many aspects of the design.