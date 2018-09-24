AT&T and Harman bring connected features to your existing car

It could also be particularly helpful to watchful parents. You can create geofences that warn when the car leaves a certain area, and provide driving scores to teens who are a little too enthusiastic with the pedals.

The Spark will be available on September 28th for $80, although what you'll pay for service will vary. You can spend $5 per month if you're not interested in a hotspot, or buy a data plan (either stand-alone or attached to your phone service) if you want to get your kids' tablet online. Although this won't be a slick as buying a car with cell data built-in, it could serve as a valuable tool if you aren't in a rush to replace your existing wheels.