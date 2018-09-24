Casio's see-through G-Shock watches are an icy blast of nostalgia

As you might imagine, the designs will cost decidedly more than they did in G-Shock's early days. If you want to go for the purest retro look, the squarish DW-5035E (based on 1983's DW-5000) and slightly more circular DW-5735E (derived from 1985's DW-5400) will feature prominent all-digital faces when they go on sale in October for $220. If you're willing to go for a mix of digital and analog timekeeping in much more recent designs, the GA735E and GA835E will sell for $160.

That's a lot to pay when you can get full-fledged smartwatches for less, but raw functionality really isn't the goal here. This is about a dash of style that just happens to have a digital flair -- it's for the watch connoisseur who remembers the days when a liquid crystal display was still a novelty.