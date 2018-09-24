Comcast makes ‘sizable’ investment in Tile

The company, which laid off a number of employees in January, also named former GoPro COO CJ Prober as its new chief executive, and he told TechCrunch that moving forward, Tile is looking to incorporate its technology into other Bluetooth-enabled devices. "We'd like to embed Tile technology into anything that already uses Bluetooth," he said. The company announced earlier this year that it was bringing its tracking tech to Bose headphones as well as products from Samsonite, Boosted and Propeller Health.

Following this investment, Tile will reportedly begin introducing its tech into more of Comcast's devices.