‘Death Stranding’ adds Troy Baker to its star-studded cast

It seems director Hideo Kojima has built a venerable list of Hollywood fans from his groundbreaking work on the Metal Gear Solid (MGS) series -- lest we forget, he also roped in Kiefer Sutherland as Venom Snake for The Phantom Pain, his final MGS outing before his acrimonious split with Konami.

As for the trailer itself, it features Baker's antagonist (who looks like a blinged-out Skeletor) summoning a four-legged monster on what looks like that macabre beach glimpsed in previous clips. Reedus, meanwhile, takes in the spectacle (probably feeling as bemused as the rest of us). What's going on? Will we have to fight this giant beast? What happened to that baby in a jar? It seems we'll have to wait till some point in 2019 to find out. Until then, expect more cryptic teasers to bring the insanity.