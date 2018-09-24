Google Feed gets renamed Discover, will appear on mobile homepage

Last year, Google announced Feed, a personalized news feed that lives under the Google search box in the mobile app. Today, however, the company is rebranding Feed to Discover. You'll still get the same listing of current topics and upcoming events, but it'll be even more tailored to your interests. But what's especially intriguing, however, is that Discover will now no longer live just in the app; it'll appear in the Google mobile homepage as well.

One of the new features to Discover is that there'll now be topic headers that allow for exploring topics. Your interests are now front and center, and are culled from your Google search results over time. So, for example, if your hobby is hiking, you'll see "hiking" show up as a new topic in Discover. Tap it, and it'll suggest nearby hiking locales and offer tips and tricks on how to explore a particular area.

On the bottom right corner of each topic or interest card is a control botton

There'll be multilingual support for English and Spanish content -- you can even see both languages in one feed if you happen to speak both. The new Discover will roll out to the mobile homepage over the next few weeks.

