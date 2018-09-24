Show More Results

Image credit: Reuters Staff / Reuters
Instagram founders reportedly resign from Facebook

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger founded the app in 2010 and sold it for a billion dollars.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
30m ago in Services
Instagram Chief Executive Kevin Systrom answers a question at a news conference, as L-R: social media star Bryce Xavier, Instagram Product Manager Ashley Yuki and social media star Lele Pons look on, in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 20, 2018. Reuters Staff / Reuters

Just about six years after Facebook closed its $1 billion purchase of Instagram, both of the company's founders are resigning, according to a report from The New York Times. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger served as the company's CEO and CTO, respectively, after pivoting the app from a Foursquare-style check-in service called Burbn to focus on photography in 2010. Less than two years after launching its iOS app Facebook announced plans to purchase the company, which then had around 30 million users and has since grown to over 800 million.

