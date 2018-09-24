WhatsApp hires grievance officer to battle fake news in India

Earlier this year, a series of violent mob attacks fuelled by misinformation circulated via WhatsApp left 12 people dead in the span of a month. Since then, the company has taken out ads in newspapers in an effort to educate locals on fake news. It also began labelling forwarded messages and limiting the ability to forward texts to multiple chats at once. India's other key demands require WhatsApp set up a local presence that meets the country's laws (which it's reportedly working on). But it's thus far refused to track messages as it goes against its policies on privacy and security.