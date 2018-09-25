Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ20 uses video to improve instant photos

The SQ20 actually has a smaller sensor than the SQ10, 1/5th of an inch instead of 1/4th of an inch. Since the lens is the same, that gives you a slightly closer field of view, equivalent to 33.4mm. Should you need to punch in more, there's a new 4X digital zoom.

Otherwise, it's much the same as the last model, marrying a photo printer with a digital camera. That gives you the instant gratification of a Polaroid, while letting you choose only the best images so as not to waste film. The camera will go on sale October 10th, and while Fujifilm hasn't set a firm retail price, it will likely cost about €200, so probably around $200 in the US.