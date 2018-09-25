Fujifilm's rotating lens projector adjusts to your viewing space

That's not the only party trick, either. The laser projector carries an ultra-short throw lens that casts a 100-inch picture from as close as 29.5 inches away. The rotating lens can also tuck inward to save space and protect the glass when you're done.

Fujifilm won't ship the projector until sometime in 2019, and it doesn't even have a name for the device. When it does arrive, though, it could inject some much-needed life into a category where radical design changes are few and far between.

