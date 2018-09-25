HP's voice-controlled Tango printer can be disguised as a book

Moreover, this is a printer that you might be comfortable putting on display. Tango isn't a stunner by itself, but you can add book-like linen and cork covers that help it fit into your home -- yes, the cover-tech-in-cloth trend has spread to printers. You won't really fool anyone into thinking it's anything other than a block of plastic and silicon (despite HP's photos suggesting the contrary), but it should blend into your decor more elegantly than a typical inkjet.

The Tango ships this October in both a plain $149 model and a $199 Tango X model that includes the cover. You'll also have the option of buying covers after the fact.