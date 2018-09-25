Instagram pushes notifications to Lite and web versions

Instagram's web version is still nowhere near as robust as its app, but the platform has slowly been adding more and more features to it these past few years. Now, it looks like Instagram has finally given it the power of notifications. Next time you visit the platform on a Chrome browser whether on mobile or on desktop, you'll see a message asking if you'd like to switch on notifications for new followers, likes and comments. According to Android Police, the option is now also available for Instagram Lite, the lightweight version of the app for phones with small RAM and storage, as well as for places with slow or intermittent internet connection.