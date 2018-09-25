Jaybird's Tarah are $100 wireless earbuds built for sweaty workouts

While the X4 does offer two more hours of listening on a charge, the new Tarah will keep the music going for up to six hours. And if you discover your earbuds are dead as you're headed out to the gym, a 10-minute charge will give you an hour of battery life. Jaybird has included fast charge features before, but it's nice to see the handy tool wasn't left off a more affordable model. The company's Speed Cinch cord management system and interchangeable tips are here as well, only this time those tips are "ultra-soft" silicone rather than foam. The Jaybird app is still in play here too, allowing you to tweak EQ levels and create custom settings that can be saved to the earbuds. Last but not least, there's easy access to Siri or Google Assistant, depending on your preference.

The Tarah is available for pre-order now at Jaybird's website before it ships in the US and Canada next month. When it does, you can expect to see it on shelves at retailers as well. The wireless earbuds will come in three colors: Black/Flash, Nimbus Gray/Jade and Solstice Blue/Glacier. If you're smitten with that third hue though, you'll need to purchase from Jaybird or Best Buy as it's exclusive to those two spots. Of course, if true wireless is what you're after, Jaybird's Run offers just that for $180.