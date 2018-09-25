Leica's new app lets you control your camera with a smartphone

We know Leica is planning to announce some cameras at Photokina 2018, but before it gets to that, the company has revealed a new app for owners of its current shooters. The application, which will work for iOS and Android when it launches, is going to let Leica users to control their camera remotely with a smartphone and do things like touch to focus.
People with a Leica S, SL, M10, TL2, CL and other recent cameras will also be able to transfer photos to their phone, access exposure data, check sharpness and adjust different settings. Leica's new app won't be available until October 24th, but it says people can sign up to test it now via its site.
