Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' continues October 19th

Making a Murderer Part 2 follows the appeal process for Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who were found guilty of killing photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. The latest episodes introduce Avery's post-conviction lawyer Kathleen Zellner -- she has overturned more wrongful convictions than any other US private attorney, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Since the Emmy-winning show debuted, Dassey's appeal has endured a string of twists and turns, while new evidence has emerged in Avery's case.