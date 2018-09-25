Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' continues October 19th

While Halloween is on the horizon, October isn't only about horror movies and shows for Netflix. True-crime docuseries Making A Murderer, which seemed to grab everyone's attention when it premiered over the 2015 holiday season, is returning with 10 more episodes on the streaming service October 19th.
Making a Murderer Part 2 follows the appeal process for Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who were found guilty of killing photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. The latest episodes introduce Avery's post-conviction lawyer Kathleen Zellner -- she has overturned more wrongful convictions than any other US private attorney, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Since the Emmy-winning show debuted, Dassey's appeal has endured a string of twists and turns, while new evidence has emerged in Avery's case.
