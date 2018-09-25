Switch Online cloud saves last six months after your subscription ends

When Nintendo launched Switch Online, it raised more than a few alarm bells over its attitude toward cloud saves. Based on the FAQ, your saved games would vanish from the internet the moment your membership expired. Not much of a safety net, is it? Thankfully, that's not quite how it works. In a statement to IGN, Nintendo said that the cloud saves remain for up to 180 days (about six months) after a subscription lapses. That doesn't mean you can use those saves, but you can get them back even if you wait months to resubscribe.