Panasonic announces two full-frame L-Mount mirrorless cameras

Following the launch of the L-Mount alliance, Panasonic has revealed a pair of full-frame L-Mount mirrorless cameras, the 47-megapixel Lumix S1 and 24-megapixel S1R. Both have built-in image stabilization, a large, high-resolution EVF, triaxial tilt LCD for both selfie photographers and vloggers, and double slots for SD and XQD cards. Both models are set to arrive next year, with further specifications to be revealed later.
To take on its larger rivals, Panasonic is not going it alone. It has partnered with Sigma and Leica, and will be using Leica's existing full-frame-L mount SL system. That's a practical move, as Panasonic and Leica have worked together in the past, and Leica unveiled its first SL camera in 2015. As such, it has nearly a dozen SL lenses and adapters, and the mount is compatible with its APS-C TL lenses, too.