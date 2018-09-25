We're live from Photokina 2018!

While Canon and Nikon have already unveiled their long-awaited full-frame mirrorless cameras, there are other big players that may be looking to enter the category next. We're in Cologne, Germany for Photokina 2018, where rumor has it Panasonic is set to reveal a full-frame mirrorless shooter of its own -- though it could just be a prototype, with an actual launch not expected until 2019. Fujifilm, for its part, is reportedly preparing to announce another medium-format camera, one with a massive 100-megapixel sensor. Then there's Sony, which could reveal a high-end APS-C model inspired by its A9 full-frame mirrorless.
It's seems as though Photokina 2018 will have something for every camera lover, but we're most excited about the possibility of Panasonic introducing a full-frame mirrorless camera -- considering how great models like the GH5s and G9 are. Either way, stay tuned because it's going to be a busy week of camera news in Germany.
Follow all the latest news from Photokina 2018 here!