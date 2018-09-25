Nintendo used ‘Pokémon Go’ to reveal a new mythical critter

Meltan's body is made of mostly liquid steel, so it can transform its shape. It can corrode and absorb metal and generate electricity. Its attacks come from its eye using this electricity as a weapon. Previously, Pokémon Go only had Pokémon from earlier generations, so the introduction of a new creature is welcome.

The news that there's going to be crossover between Pokémon Go and the new Nintendo Switch games isn't anything new. The connection between the games was made clear from the beginning, when Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! were announced back in May. But this is one of the first tangible glimpses at how the games will interact and connect. It will be interesting to see what's revealed over the next two months, leading up to the games' release date.