Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Telltale Games
save
Save
share

This is what Telltale's 'Stranger Things' game might have looked like

It's not the end for a 'Stranger Things' game, though.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
55m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Telltale Games

Following the "majority studio closure" of Telltale Games last week, the future of many of its planned projects has been up in the air. Rumors suggest that The Walking Dead: The Final Season has been canceled, incomplete, while The Wolf Among Us 2 has been scrapped entirely. Also on the chopping block is the much-anticipated Netflix partnership for a game version of Stranger Things. And to rub salt into the wound, clips of what the game could have looked like have now emerged on Reddit (admittedly from a random user, but we're pretty sure they're legit -- it'd take a lot of work to mock these up). As you can see, it's a bit of a departure from Telltale's usual artistic style.

It's not all bad news, though. In a statement released to Polygon, Netflix said it was "evaluating other options for bringing the Stranger Things universe to life in an interactive medium." So it's likely that a game in some shape or form will arrive eventually. Netflix has a lot of pull, and Stranger Things is one of its most popular franchises yet. It won't be too difficult to find a studio willing to pick it up.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr