Tinder borrows Bumble's women-message-first feature

The company expects to make the "My Move" toggle available around the world if this test proves successful.

This wouldn't be a completely surprising move even if Bumble weren't around. Ask enough women and you'll hear horror stories of men on dating services who immediately start sexting after a match. Even so, it's hard to ignore the competitive pressure at work. Many women flock to Bumble precisely because its conversation policy discourages creeps -- Tinder likely doesn't want to risk losing its dating app dominance over something it could easily add in software.