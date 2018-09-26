Facebook and RED unveil their Manifold 3D VR camera

It's relatively flexible, too. The control and storage units can sit up to 328 feet away from the camera, and third-party story options provide an hour-plus of recording time. Editors will have to use tools from Adobe, Foundry and OTOY, although you can control the array from a web browser on your device of choice. There's a developer kit to enable support for third-party processing tools.

The two companies are still shy about just when Manifold will be ready. They're still "on the road to commercial availability," according to a statement. It's safe to presume a machine with this many cameras will be expensive even for professionals, however. The future of 3D VR is coming -- it's just that it'll be limited to that handful of companies that can justify the outlay.

