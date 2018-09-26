LG V40 unveiled with all five of its cameras

These pictures and video clip don't show the front, but flash and laser depth sensors are apparently mounted inside the phone and are flush with its surface to also help with comfort. A tweet from Evan Blass earlier today does show off the front of an AT&T-branded V40, which makes clear just how thin those side bezels are and where the notchless front hides its dual-camera setup. For more information, you may have to wait until next week.

LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018