The new ‘MST3K’ arrives on Netflix November 22nd

Turkey Day has always been a special part of MST3k history, since the show first aired on Thanksgiving 1988. When the show was on Comedy Central, there would be a Turkey Day marathon every year, offering ten or so movies back-to-back. The Sci-Fi Channel did it once, but there wouldn't be a real Turkey Day until 2013, when creator Joel Hogdson brought the tradition back online.

We don't yet know what movies will be included in the sextet, although Hodgson told The AV Club that the "movies are even worse than last season," but added that "the show is better." Hell, just so long as we get another song as good as Every Country Has a Monster, we'll be happy to sing 'till our bellies are full.