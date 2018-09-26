Oculus predicts a VR future that includes ultra-thin headsets

You would also see augmented reality glasses that are "socially acceptable," Abrash said.

He was also confident that a slew of other technologies would be ready within four years. Foveated rendering (where a device only renders full detail for whatever's directly in front of your eyes) could dramatically improve VR performance by reducing the detail of peripheral imagery and reconstructing it with AI. The eye tracking you need (present in Half Dome) should be practical in four years, too. Abrash was also confident in his spatial audio predictions.

You could also see uncanny mixed reality experiences in a similar time frame. Abrash showed off capture technology that could produce digital versions of real environments with uncanny accuracy. This takes a while to process right now, but the Oculus veteran predicted that instant capture would make it possible to interact with someone else's real-world space in a convincing way. You'll also see authentic-looking humans, too. Oculus has been developing machine learning-based "codec avatars" that replicate even the smaller details of people with eerie accuracy. If this pans out, virtual meetings would be a shoe-in -- you could visit family as if you were there, with the absence of tactile feedback as the only thing that could break the illusion.

