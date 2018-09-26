Oculus has a mixed reality vision that goes far beyond Microsoft

While it might seem gimmicky at first, this sort of mixed reality concept could make it easier to work in VR for extended periods. And of course, it'll help to avoid bumping into tables and walls. Bosworth was able to flip through photos, work on his script for his stage presentation, and keep an eye on notes in the VR interface. Eventually, a portal appeared, leading him to a shared virtual environment to chat with co-workers.

Oculus only showed off a glimpse of the mixed reality concept, unfortunately, but at this stage it looks like a significant step forward for the AR and VR industry. But, of course, we'll have to wait and see if Oculus can actually make this vision happen.

