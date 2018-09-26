Sikur launches high-security phones based on Sony hardware

The XZ1 (above), as the name implies, is based on 2017's Xperia XZ1. That nets you a 5.2-inch display, a still speedy Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, a 19-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front cam. It may feel slightly outdated next to the XZ3, but you're not buying this for cutting-edge tech. The XA2, in turn is a more budget-friendly option based on the Xperia XA2 (below). That nets you a 5.2-inch display mated with a Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 23-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel selfie cam.

We've asked about pricing. As before, though, this isn't really meant for someone who'd otherwise be buying an off-the-shelf Galaxy or Pixel. This is for businesses, cryptocurrency traders and others who have a vested interest in keeping their phones as secure as possible, even if it means giving up some of the creature comforts of conventional handsets. And if you're not happy with the selection, Sikur hinted that this could lead to its platform coming to other familiar Android devices in the future.