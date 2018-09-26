Telltale stops selling 'The Walking Dead: The Final Season'

Telltale has temporarily removed the final season of The Walking Dead from digital game stores. Head to its GOG page and you'll be greeted with the following message: "Telltale has requested a temporary pause of sales of The Walking Dead - Final Season." It's also no longer available on Steam or console either, reports The Verge. The now-defunct studio reportedly confirmed to Polygon that season pass sales have been "halted" as it works out how to "finish the final two episodes." We've reached out to Telltale to find out what's going on and will update this article with its response. Of course, a "temporary pause" implies the game should be back at some point.