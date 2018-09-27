Amazon launches pre-game show for 'Thursday Night Football'

The series will air weekly on the Tuesday ahead of each week's Thursday Night Football match-up in the US, and will be available on the Prime app across all consoles and devices. The news follows Amazon's recent announcement that its latest round of Thursday Night Football commentary will include an option for all-female audio commentary from veteran sports journalists Andrew Kremer and Hannah Storm. – the first time two women commentators will cover an entire NFL game. It seems that Amazon is pushing the envelope when it comes to women's involvement in sports coverage, and that's a very welcome, albeit overdue, move.