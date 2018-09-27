eBay offers low-cost wireless plans to go with your phone purchase

Red Pocket Mobile offers service on all major US cellular networks, and it costs much less than plans from any of these carriers. The most popular Red Pocket plan is just $30 per month for 5 GB of LTE at preferred speeds and unlimited data at throttled speeds. It also includes unlimited talk and text. The company's Basic Plan is just $5 per month for 100 minutes of talk time, 100 texts and 500 MB of LTE data.

"Red Pocket Mobile is the natural partner for us to launch our add-on wireless plan," said David Grim, Category Manager at eBay in a release. "Because Red Pocket works on all of America's major networks, their service can apply to virtually all of the millions of phones sold on eBay."