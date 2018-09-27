Just Google it: The journey from search to desktop OS

Unlike Windows, which has a homepage and Start menu littered with icons, Chrome OS is plain, with just the apps launcher on the bottom left. The first thing you'll most likely do on Chrome OS is launch the browser, and all it displays is the search bar. As the search engine continued to evolve and people came to rely on it more, it began to amass a wealth of information to become even more intuitive. Google used your search history to autocomplete your next query, serve you targeted ads and basically learn everything it needed to know about what you like. If you gave the company permission, it also started to use information from your email and calendar to display your upcoming flight info or contact details in your search results, too.

This laid the foundation for features like Assistant, which is sort of a personification of the search engine. If you think about it, every question you ask Assistant is essentially a search query, like "What's the weather like today" or "Text Chris Velazco." Search is deeply embedded in so much of Google's ecosystem and continues to power more of the company's wide-ranging empire. Assistant in Chrome OS will be a more apparent example of that.

"Surfaces like the Google Assistant have become and will continue to become more and more central to the computing experience people have every day," Liu said. The AI won't simply be a convenient means to get answers for questions you ask. "It has so much more understanding of what you care about and what you're doing and how to help you get what you care about done faster," Liu explained.

The march towards an AI-powered future is very much in sync with the rest of the company's plans. "Machine learning is a huge part of where we think the world is moving and where Google wants to go and take our users," Liu said.

Google's goal for Chrome OS at the beginning seemed less ambitious. The OS was initially targeted at netbooks (because those were all the rage back then, remember?), and wasn't intended as a competitor to Windows. People weren't convinced that such a limited OS would ever succeed, especially since it relied primarily on browser-based apps, which themselves were relatively new and scant. If you needed to edit a photo or video, you'd have to download the equivalent of a Chrome extension to do that, and those were often poor substitutes of programs people really wanted, like Adobe Photoshop.

But then app support arrived in a big way -- Google added support for Android and Linux apps, alongside other new features and cosmetic updates. Now, the OS has given Microsoft some real competition, at least for users who don't need to do multimedia editing; it says something that companies like HP and Acer started making Windows-powered Chromebook alternatives in earnest. Chrome OS also offers a better multitasking solution than iPads do, since iOS isn't a desktop system. And Chromebooks themselves have proliferated, since the first ones arrived in 2011, shipping millions of units worldwide each year.

In fact, Chromebooks have a huge part to play in Chrome OS' increasing popularity. Sure, you can get Chrome OS in all-in-ones, mini PC-like boxes and some tablets, but it's predominantly found in laptops. Chromebooks are generally low-cost, lightweight notebooks that let you connect to the web, and found their greatest success in schools. Hordes of students have now come of age using Chrome OS, and Google hopes they'll want to keep using it once they graduate.

Chromebooks aren't all cheap, of course. Google made the premium Pixelbook -- a striking aluminum and glass machine. More laptop makers have followed in Google's footsteps this year, serving up premium Chromebooks for a more mature audience that wants Chrome OS in something other than cheap plastic.

Chrome OS has grown from a niche platform with very limited app support to a serious option for those looking to buy a laptop. And Google's not done working on it. "We'll continue to improve upon our core tenets of speed, simplicity and security, but also integrate AI features to bring a smarter and more intuitive OS," Liu said.

But Google hasn't forgotten about search. At its 20th anniversary event this week, the company announced a slew of updates to its search engine to better help people find stuff, even if they don't have the right words to express their nebulous thoughts. As Search continues to evolve, it's not difficult to imagine a day when Chrome OS, powered by a highly intuitive Assistant, becomes a desktop operating system that rivals Windows or Mac.