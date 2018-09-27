Show More Results

Image credit: Mario Tama via Getty Images
Government sues Elon Musk for tweeting about taking Tesla private

The SEC has filed suit against Tesla's CEO in a Manhattan federal court
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Transportation
The Securities Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The agency alleges that Musk's tweets in August about having "funding secured" for a potential bid to take the company private constitute fraud for being "false and misleading statements". What's more, the lawsuit seeks to ban Musk from serving as an officer of a public company.

"Corporate officers hold positions of trust in our markets and have important responsibilities to shareholders," Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division said during a news conference Thursday. "An officer's celebrity status or reputation as a technological innovator does not give license to take those responsibilities lightly."

