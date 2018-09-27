Leica's S3 is a slick, 64-megapixel medium format DSLR

It can shoot at up to 3 fps in RAW, which is actually not bad for a medium format camera, and nobody is buying this for sports photography anyway. ISO ranges from 100 to 50,000 and Leica promises a very decent 15 stops of dynamic resolution. It's equipped with USB 3.0 and WiFi, but not Bluetooth.

The optical pentaprism viewfinder has 0.87x magnification, and the rear (non-touch) screen is a 3-inch, 921,600 dot model. Leica isn't saying yet how many shots you'll get on the battery, but the last model could handle 1,000. Despite its higher resolution sensor, the S3 should be close to that too, Leica told Engadget.

The S3 can shoot cinema 4K (4,096 x 2,160) using the entire medium format sensor, which will give your videos an epic 70mm IMAX-like film look. Given the number of megapixels on the sensor, though, there's likely to be some line skipping, which will worsen the moire and aliasing. Still, it should result in an incredible look.

For such a powerful camera, the Leica S3 is pretty easy to handle. The camera is largely intended for professional use, so the magnesium body is tough as nails and feels nice and grippy. Autofocus seemed to work pretty well, though it's obviously slow compared to mirrorless cameras from the likes of Sony and Canon. The AF also makes a lot of noise, so when shooting video, you'll probably want to stick to manual focus mode.

I really liked the menu and control layout, too. Rather than using a million buttons, the S3 lets you long-press on the rear controls to activate functions and menus, which are simple and easy to navigate. There are manual controls where most needed, namely dials to set the aperture and shutter speed.

The S3 is a desirable camera, but at what price? Leica hasn't said yet, but as the S Typ 007 costs $20,000, I'd expect it to be at least that. You're going to need a few lenses, too and the Vario "kit" model alone costs nearly $11,000. Unless I hit the jackpot, the S Typ 007 is a nice daydream camera and nothing more.

Follow all the latest news from Photokina 2018 here!