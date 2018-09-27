Nintendo’s gacha RPG ‘Dragalia Lost’ arrives on mobiles

Nintendo's new mobile game Dragalia Lost has landed on iOS and Android in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. The game boasts all the hallmarks of a Japanese RPG made by gacha specialists Cygames: turn-based action (check), anime-style characters (check), microtransactions galore (check), and dragons (check). Of course, you can opt not to spend any cash on in-game characters and dragons -- which you can morph into during battle -- and just grind it out instead.
As a little thank-you gift for reaching 1 million pre-registered users, Cygames is giving players 2,500 wyrmite (one of two in-game currencies) when they log in. Meanwhile, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max owners are being warned of an issue on some devices that sees the screen not responding. If restarting your phone doesn't fix it, you'll have to hold out for a future update, says the developer.
For everyone outside the launch regions, there's still no word on when the game will make it to you. In the meantime, you can get your JRPG fix from that other Nintendo mobile smash-hit, Fire Emblem Heroes.