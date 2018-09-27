The Morning After: Oculus Connect, 'Fortnite' S6 and LG V40 teaser

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
Sony surprised everyone with a fix for our Fortnite headaches, and we're taking a look at all the VR plans Oculus has in store for the next year.
'Fortnite' season six arrives with invisibility and pets
On the eve of a new Fortnite season, Sony revealed an open beta that will allow for cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4 and iOS, Android, the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Mac. Previously, it had not allowed crossplay with Xbox, and if things go well, this could extend to other games in the future. Season six is now live, with updates like a haunted castle, pets, better positional audio, a consumable that grants temporary invisibility and other tweaks.
Oculus Quest has Rift-like VR without the wires
At Oculus Connect 5, the company unveiled the Oculus Quest, which promises Rift-like experiences, but without a PC. According to Nicole Lee, "the Quest lives up to the standalone VR promise, though it doesn't quite match up to the quality of the Rift. At least not yet." It's due to hit the market in spring 2019 at $399 for the 64GB model.
LG V40 partially unveiled with all five of its cameras
We'll get our hands on the LG V40 ThinQ October 3rd, but in Korea, the company has partially lifted the curtain on its latest V-series phone. While the line has grown more conventional since the release of the V10 a few years ago, this one separates itself from the pack by bringing the previously-rumored five cameras -- three in the back and two up front. Beyond the lenses, LG said the sandblasted glass back and thin bezel is supposed to make this large-screened device (6.4-inch display) more comfortable to hold.
Sweden's ad regulator says 'Distracted Boyfriend' meme is sexist
Twist: The use of the image in an ad was deemed degrading toward both women and men.
BMW throws all its new tech at the X5
The new X5's technology upgrades start inside with the iDrive 7 infotainment system. It removes the squarish cards found on the current system and replaces them with a customizable layout that supports two-to-four individual "widgets."
What's coming to Netflix in October: 'Bodyguard' and 'Daredevil'
October was always going to be a packed month for new shows and movies on Netflix, with a litany of horror titles and returns for Daredevil and Making a Murderer. Among the other Netflix original shows you'll be able to check out are BBC smash hit Bodyguard (October 24th), Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (weekly episodes start October 28th), drag-queen reality series Dancing Queen and season two of Big Mouth (both October 5th).
