The Morning After: Oculus Connect, 'Fortnite' S6 and LG V40 teaser

And PS4 crossplay!'Fortnite' season six arrives with invisibility and pets

On the eve of a new Fortnite season, Sony revealed an open beta that will allow for cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4 and iOS, Android, the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Mac. Previously, it had not allowed crossplay with Xbox, and if things go well, this could extend to other games in the future. Season six is now live, with updates like a haunted castle, pets, better positional audio, a consumable that grants temporary invisibility and other tweaks.

But how long does the battery last?Oculus Quest has Rift-like VR without the wires

At Oculus Connect 5, the company unveiled the Oculus Quest, which promises Rift-like experiences, but without a PC. According to Nicole Lee, "the Quest lives up to the standalone VR promise, though it doesn't quite match up to the quality of the Rift. At least not yet." It's due to hit the market in spring 2019 at $399 for the 64GB model.

Focus on the feeling.LG V40 partially unveiled with all five of its cameras

We'll get our hands on the LG V40 ThinQ October 3rd, but in Korea, the company has partially lifted the curtain on its latest V-series phone. While the line has grown more conventional since the release of the V10 a few years ago, this one separates itself from the pack by bringing the previously-rumored five cameras -- three in the back and two up front. Beyond the lenses, LG said the sandblasted glass back and thin bezel is supposed to make this large-screened device (6.4-inch display) more comfortable to hold.

Huh.Sweden's ad regulator says 'Distracted Boyfriend' meme is sexist

Twist: The use of the image in an ad was deemed degrading toward both women and men.

Plus, with the new sports capabilities, you could actually take this one off-road.BMW throws all its new tech at the X5

The new X5's technology upgrades start inside with the iDrive 7 infotainment system. It removes the squarish cards found on the current system and replaces them with a customizable layout that supports two-to-four individual "widgets."

Plan your binges ahead of time.What's coming to Netflix in October: 'Bodyguard' and 'Daredevil'

October was always going to be a packed month for new shows and movies on Netflix, with a litany of horror titles and returns for Daredevil and Making a Murderer. Among the other Netflix original shows you'll be able to check out are BBC smash hit Bodyguard (October 24th), Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (weekly episodes start October 28th), drag-queen reality series Dancing Queen and season two of Big Mouth (both October 5th).

