Oppo's Find X could be the first phone with 10GB of RAM

Considering all the attention that's been heaped on the Oppo Find X's pop-up selfie camera, you'd be forgiven for thinking the upcoming handset is a one-trick pony. But a new variant of the flagship has popped up on Chinese phone regulator Tenaa's site with another ace up its sleeve: a whopping 10GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM.
Others like Vivo are chasing the same numbers, so it's unclear whether Oppo's baby will be the first out of the gate with this much power. Regardless, it's a battle cry aimed squarely at non-chinese counterparts with single-digit gigabytes of memory (think Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Note range). Comparatively, the standard model, due in the US and Europe in August (priced at €999), touts 8GB of RAM. Whether this new variant will make it beyond China remains to be seen.