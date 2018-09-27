Philip K. Dick's 'The Great C' for Oculus Rift arrives this October

The Great C is a post-apocalyptic story that revolves around the remnants of humanity under the rule of an all-powerful supercomputer called "The Great C." Every year, a human tribe living nearby has to sacrifice a young person to the machine in order to appease it. The VR adventure by Secret Location focuses on a woman named Clare whose fiancé was chosen for that particular year's pilgrimage from which nobody ever returns.

Secret Location used cinematic techniques in areas such as editing, composition and story structure to create the room-scale VR experience. While Philip K. Dick is a renowned sci-fi author for works such as The Man in the High Castle, The Minority Report and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (the basis for Blade Runner), this is the first time his work has been adapted into a VR experience.