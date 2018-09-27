Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Weeks via Getty Images
PlayStation Vue's local channel count expands to over 500

Shout-out to ABC Montana in Missoula.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Andrew House, President and Global CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc., announces the launch of PlayStation Vue in the Greater Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area TV markets, as well as a-la-carte offerings nationwide at PlayStation's E3 2015 Press Conference on Monday June 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

A month ago Sony added more than 200 local broadcasters to its PlayStation Vue streaming service, and today the number grew by more than 85. That puts the total number of local stations available at 540 or so, although for any individual viewers it's probably just going to matter for the several stations in their area.

The list of new additions is available on Sony's website and consists mostly of ABC, CBS and Fox affiliates around the country, with a couple of new NBC stations for good measure. Now that the starting price is at $45, at least more customers can know they'll be able to watch and DVR fall shows from the major networks without having to add an antenna to their setup.

