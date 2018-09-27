Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 gets two new colors in the US

When Samsung's excellent Galaxy Note 9 launched in the US earlier this year, it came in some... shall we say, unconventional colors. It's not often that a massive, sales-focused company moves past safe options in favor of lilac and ocean blue, but whatever -- we appreciate gutsy moves around here and the phones looked great.
That said, Samsung wants to get the Note 9 into as many purses and pockets as possible, and that means releasing a few new color options. Starting on October 5, phablet fans will be able to pick up a Cloud Silver Note 9 from Best Buy and Samsung.com, and a week after that, the 128GB Midnight Black Note 9 will go on sale through Samsung, carriers and the usual retailers. You're in for a bit of a wait if you wanted the tricked-out, 512GB Note 9 in that deep black, though: for whatever reason, that one's not going on sale until October 26.
Pushing out new color options to get people worked up over a recent release is nothing new for Samsung -- we ogled the handsome, gold S9 and S9 Plus over the summer. And before that, the tech titan pushed out a red S9 colorway in China before bringing it to the rest of the world. Still, it's refreshing to see Samsung take a chance on more exciting, interesting designs before making traditional, staid options available here -- it speaks to a sort of confidence Samsung has about the value of its designs. It's kind of ironic, then, that people's confidence in Samsung is starting to erode somewhat -- after all, the chairman of Samsung's board was just indicted over his union-busting tactics.