Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 gets two new colors in the US

Pushing out new color options to get people worked up over a recent release is nothing new for Samsung -- we ogled the handsome, gold S9 and S9 Plus over the summer. And before that, the tech titan pushed out a red S9 colorway in China before bringing it to the rest of the world. Still, it's refreshing to see Samsung take a chance on more exciting, interesting designs before making traditional, staid options available here -- it speaks to a sort of confidence Samsung has about the value of its designs. It's kind of ironic, then, that people's confidence in Samsung is starting to erode somewhat -- after all, the chairman of Samsung's board was just indicted over his union-busting tactics.