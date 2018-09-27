TiVo targets cord-cutters (again) with the Bolt OTA

What happens when you take TiVo's latest Bolt Vox DVR, remove the cable functionality, but keep just about everything else? You've got the new Bolt OTA, the replacement for the Roamio OTA box, which gives cord-cutters access to all of the TiVo DVR features they know and love. It features four separate tuners for recording multiple shows at once, a voice remote, Alexa integration, and it can store up to 150 hours of HD video on a 1TB hard drive. While there isn't any 4K over-the-air content yet, it supports 4K HDR for streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu.

The only downside, as usual, is the price: $250 for the hardware, and either $7 a month or $70 a year service plan. You could also go all in with TiVo and pay a flat $250 for lifetime service.