Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on an ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

Street price: $125; deal price: $110

If you need a remote for your Bluetooth and smart devices, the Harmony Companion is a nice option. This universal remote control offers great value as it's well-suited for traditional and non-IR devices, including those more complex than our IR-only top remote pick can handle (like some smart home devices). Usually about $125, we've seen it lower on occasion but this is a good price and solid discount at $110.

The Harmony Companion is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best universal remote control. Darryl Wilkinson and Grant Clauser wrote, "The Logitech Harmony Companion (previously called Harmony Home Control) is a little harder to set up and use than the 650 due to its lack of an LCD display or backlit buttons, but it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth control (which many newer devices like Sonos Wireless Speakers and Amazon's Fire TV use) plus infrared blasters so you can hide your components in a cabinet and still control them. You can also use a smartphone/tablet app to control your system. Plus, it has more options for home automation control..."

Street price: $450; deal price: $400

If you're in the market for a laptop but need to keep it under $500, while there are sacrifices you'll have to make, you can still get a pretty good option. This ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHMT4 offers build quality not usually available for the price even when not on sale. Usually $450, right now it's discounted to $400, matching the previous low price we've seen for it.

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHMT4 is our pick if you need Windows in our guide to the best sub-$500 laptops. Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If you need Windows apps or prefer to work offline, we recommend the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHMT4 because it's the best Windows laptop under $500. Its Intel Core m3-7Y30 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC flash storage are enough to handle common tasks, though don't expect to use Photoshop, Spotify, and have dozens of browser tabs open at the same time. The VivoBook Flip's 14-inch, 1920×1080 IPS touchscreen is brighter and better to look at than other Windows laptops in this price range, and compared to those Windows computers, the VivoBook Flip has superior build quality and portability."

Street price: $180; deal price: $142

Down to $142, this is a great price for this 3 TB drive with an SD card slot that can automatically copy the contents of a memory card to its internal hard disk. This drive is also Wi-fi enabled, allowing for mobile access via phone. Usually $180, right now it's down to just a few dollars more than the 2 TB version. This $142 price is up a few dollars from the low of $139 we saw a few days back, but it's still an excellent deal.

The WD My Passport Wireless Pro 3TB is the 3 TB version of our top SD backup pick in our camera accessory guide. Adam Burakowski wrote, "After dozens of hours of research and testing, plus time spent carrying a drive with us through New York and California, we can say that the WD My Passport Wireless Pro external hard drive is our choice for backing up photos directly from a camera or memory card while on the go, without the need for an intervening computer. The drive's SD card slot can automatically copy the contents of a memory card to its internal hard disk, and built-in Wi-Fi networking makes the images available to mobile devices running iOS, Android, MacOS, or Windows."

Street price: $120; deal price: $100

Printers are often a painful necessity, so if you can find a discount on a solid one it's worth considering. Down to $100 from a street price typically around $120, this is a nice deal on an already affordable all-in-one. This is the first deal we've posted on the HP OfficeJet Pro 8710, a model that rarely sees discounts. If you're an occasional printer user without high-volume needs this is a nice option.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8710 All-in-One Printer is the budget pick in our guide to the best all-in-one printer. Ben Keough wrote, "The HP OfficeJet 8710 is surprisingly full-featured for the price, though black-and-white printing costs slightly more per page than with the 8720 because the 8710 can't use HP's largest black ink cartridge. Compared to the 8720, it has a less conveniently placed output tray, a smaller LCD touchscreen, and scanner glass that can only accommodate up to letter-sized documents. It's a little slower and less robustly built than its big brother, but if you're not a high-volume user, you'll hardly notice. At its usual price point, it's a great value, offering speedy duplex printing and scanning, photo printing, fax capability, and HP's trademark easy user interface."

