Apple wins appeal in $234 million patent infringement case

Apple has won its attempt to have a patent infringement damages award against it reversed. In 2015, a jury found that Apple had infringed University of Wisconsin-Madison patents with some iPhone processors, and ordered the company to pay the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (which handles the university's patent licensing) $234 million. Last year, a judge increased that figure to $506 million after determining Apple continued to infringe the patent until it expired at the end of 2016.