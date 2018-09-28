Apple wins appeal in $234 million patent infringement case

Apple has won its attempt to have a patent infringement damages award against it reversed. In 2015, a jury found that Apple had infringed University of Wisconsin-Madison patents with some iPhone processors, and ordered the company to pay the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (which handles the university's patent licensing) $234 million. Last year, a judge increased that figure to $506 million after determining Apple continued to infringe the patent until it expired at the end of 2016.
However, Apple has successfully had the judgment thrown out, Reuters reports. The US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, DC ruled that "no reasonable juror" could have determined Apple infringed on the patent given evidence in the liability phase of the trial. The additional $272 million award may be reversed too, given that the original ruling was overturned.