ATM 'jackpotter' sentenced to year in US prison

Fajin-Diaz, a Spanish citizen, has pleaded guilty as well has yet to face sentencing.

Jackpotting has been a recurring problem in Asia, Europe and Mexico, but it only recently reached the US despite the presence of similar ATM systems and malware that has proven effective for years. Rodriguez and Fajin-Diaz used a variant of Plotus, a strain of jackpotting malware that has been available in numerous forms since 2013 -- they didn't have to use any special tools to crack American machines. Until there's a significant upgrade in ATM security, there's a real chance you'll see more of this going forward.