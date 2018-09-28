Disney shuts down kid-friendly Club Penguin Island to cut costs

One employee affected by the news told Kotaku that he was "blindsided" and that just weeks ago the team was told they would have jobs for two years as they worked on a new product.

The Club Penguin Island team said in a post on its website that the game would be "sunsetting at the end of this year" and that players would get more info in the coming weeks. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued dedication to the Club Penguin and Club Penguin Island games and for being a member of our family," said the post. "We are so grateful to have shared in this journey with you."