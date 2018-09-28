Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

LG may unveil a hybrid Wear OS watch October 3rd

The V40 ThinQ phone (and maybe LG Watch G7) will be revealed next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
42m ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bloomberg via Getty Images

For months, reports have suggested LG is working on a smartwatch that combines Wear OS and physical watch hands. It appears that the company will reveal said wearable, called LG Watch G7, at the V40 ThinQ smartphone launch next week, according to VentureBeat's Evan Blass.

The watch's existence was reported earlier this year, with FCC filings suggesting it would include a 1.2-inch display, 768MB RAM and 4GB of storage but no GPS or NFC functions. At the time, it seemed the device would be called Watch Timepiece.

The V40, meanwhile, will have five cameras and likely a 6.4-inch display. We'll find out more about the phone, and seemingly the LG Watch G7, at LG's event October 3rd.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr