Spotify cracks down on family plan sharing

According to the terms of the Premium for Family account, people sharing a family account are required to reside at the same address. The German news site Spiegel Online reports that Spotify has begun sending emails to some Premium for Family subscribers asking for confirmation of their home address. If they do not comply, the email says they could lose access to their plan.

@Spotify Why do you keep asking me to confirm my GPS location? This is the 5 email in the last 2-3 weeks. I pay for the premium service! How does confirming my location confirm who my family members are!? Fix it pic.twitter.com/NrRXEVRPkS — Enrique Davila (@_eenriquee_) September 28, 2018

While the Premium for Family plan is certainly a way for friends to save some money by going in on a plan together, it's also true that many families do not live in the same household. What's more, some people are concerned about Spotify's request for this kind of personal data and see it as an intrusion of privacy.

This moves comes on the heels of Spotify's crackdown on the usage of hacked apps to bypass ads for free users. Clearly the company is concerned about the bottom line, especially with a recent Billboard report that states that, though Spotify's user base is steadily growing, its revenue is shrinking. The report points specifically to family plans as the reason.