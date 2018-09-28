The Morning After: The SEC sued Elon Musk

'Bigger and better in every way that counts.'Apple Watch Series 4 review: Small tweaks make a big impact

The entry-level, 40m Apple Watch Series 4 starts at $399 -- $70 more than the model it replaces. Ultimately, though, all the little improvements have made a lasting impact on the overall Apple Watch experience. The combination of a more powerful processor and thoughtful, feature-rich software makes the Series 4 the most capable wearable around. Solid battery life and potentially life-saving new heart tracking features only sweeten the deal.

Like Fujitsu's 100-megapixel GFX 100.The new mirrorless cameras you can buy soon

There are already plenty of great ones in stores right now, such as Sony's A7 III, but Photokina brought us more mirrorless cameras to look forward to. Let's take a peek at the best of them.

20 years in, search is everywhere.Just Google it: The journey from search to desktop OS

Google has eyed your desktop since before Chrome OS. It developed the ill-fated (and curiously named) Desktop, which was basically the company's take on the Windows Sidebar and worked on Linux, Mac and PCs. As the search engine continued to evolve and people came to rely on it more, it began to amass a wealth of information to become even more intuitive. This laid the foundation for features like Assistant, which is sort of a personification of the search engine.



As Search continues to evolve, it's not difficult to imagine a day when Chrome OS, powered by a highly intuitive Assistant, becomes a desktop operating system that rivals Windows or Mac.

Musk called the lawsuit 'unjustified action.'SEC sues Elon Musk for 'funding secured' tweet about taking Tesla private

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday. It alleges that Musk's tweets in August about having "funding secured" for a potential bid to take the company private constitute fraud for being "false and misleading statements." What's more, the lawsuit seeks to ban Musk from serving as an officer of any public company. The Tesla board issued a statement in support of Musk, while the CEO said "Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way."

Maybe we should've used Orkut.After 20 years, Google's success story has a few forgettable chapters

Sadly, for every Gmail and Maps, there are ten projects that felt the swing of the Mountain View ax. Sometimes these doomed projects have outlived their usefulness, didn't catch on with the public or just didn't work as they should have.

Check your hard-drive space now.'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be a massive 105GB download

The back of Sony's PS4 Pro/RDR2 bundle box revealed information like the game's install size, multiplayer limits and timed-exclusive content for PlayStation.

