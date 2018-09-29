Some iPhone XS units won't charge until you wake the screen

It wouldn't be a major phone launch without some teething troubles, and the iPhone XS appears to be no exception to the rule. Some device owners on Apple's forums, Reddit and Unbox Therapy (among others) have reported that their units won't charge properly through the Lightning cable until the screen wakes up. In certain cases, it won't work until you both wake the screen and reconnect. Suffice it to say this could be inconvenient if you plugged in at night and were counting on a full charge the following day.